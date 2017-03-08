Boxed using AI to ship products to B2B customers without orders

Retail News

CNBC

The Boxed Concierge program allows business to business customers to opt in to receive automatic shipments of products in bulk without an order having to be placed. Boxed co-founder and chief executive Chieh Huang says the company is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to better understand the needs of the customers. The Boxed Concierge program has not had issues with product returns and now the site plans to offer a version of the program to consumers, as well.