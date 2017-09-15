Bodega vending concept finds big goals come with PR issues, too

Retail News

Fast Company

Two former Google execs have launched Bodega, a five-foot wide vending concept that sells health and beauty care items and shelf-stable snacks. The company, which has tested the concept at 30 locations around the San Francisco Bay area, hopes to have the units installed in the thousands around the U.S. on college campuses, fitness centers and retail outlets that do not sell competing products. Issues, however, that could affect the company going forward are its intent and name. While the founders claim to be paying homage to bodegas around the U.S., some see the concept as trying to replace them. Others think the choice of the company name is culturally insensitive.