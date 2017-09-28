Bob’s Discount Furniture sued over comparison commercials

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Serta Simmons Bedding is suing Bob’s Discount Furniture for a product comparison commercial it claims is “false and misleading.” The spot shows two mattresses side-by-side with Bob Kaufman, the chain’s founder and spokesperson, claiming that they have essentially the same components and materials with two key differences being the “fancy logo” and $2,799 price tag on the Serta Simmons’ product. The mattress manufacturer claims the materials used in the two products are not similar and Bob’s should stop its advertising and pay it for damages.