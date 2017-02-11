Blue Apron reports higher spending per customer

Retail News

CNBC

Blue Apron has had a tough go of it since its June IPO. Shares of company stock have plummeted 53 percent since it went public. With its latest quarterly report, the company is however demonstrating some prudent management practices, curtailing marketing spend during typically slow seasons. Despite a 6 percent drop in customers since a year ago, the meal kit company was able to boost its average revenue per customer from $227 to $245.