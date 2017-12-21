BlackBerry, written off by many, is back

Retail News

Business school textbook writers may need to revise their chapter on how the once-thriving BlackBerry phone maker lost its bearings. Many believed BlackBerry would fail to survive in the world of iPhones and Androids, but the company’s decision last year to outsource its hardware production in order to focus on software development and business services has apparently paid off. Those revenue streams now account for 85 percent of company revenue, reports of which sent stocks up 10 percent yesterday.