BK makes net neutrality point longer waits for Whoppers

Burger King has found a creative way to express its objection to the Federal Communication Commission’s repeal of net neutrality rules. In a commercial, customers are given the choice of three speeds at different prices to determine how quickly they get their Whoppers. The analogy is the end of net neutrality rules means that some companies will be able to purchase faster speed online while those unable to do the same such as smaller businesses will lag behind.