Birkenstock USA CEO says Amazon giving ‘middle finger’ to brands

Retail News

The Washington Post

Birkenstock, which stopped selling its shoes on Amazon.com after seeing a rise in counterfeits and unauthorized sellers on the site, is threatening potential legal action against the e-commerce giant after it contacted authorized retailers of the brand about participating in its Fulfillment by Amazon program. David Kahan, Birkenstock USA CEO, said any retailer taking Amazon’s offer will lose its authorization to sell the brand’s shoes forever. He said Amazon’s actions represent “a middle finger to all brands, not just Birkenstock.”