Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Bruce Berkowitz, a member of the board of directors at Sears Holdings, is stepping down from his position at the end of the month. Mr. Berkowitz, who is the chief investment officer at Fairholme Capital Management, has been on Sears’ board since February 2016. Fairholme is the second largest shareholder in the retailer with a 25 percent stake. Both companies maintain that Mr. Berkowitz’s departure is amicable.