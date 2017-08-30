Best Buy showing signs of holding its own against Amazon

Retail News

ABC News

It wasn’t that long ago when many in the industry predicted a fate for Best Buy along the lines of its failed rival, Circuit City, but the company continues to strengthen its foothold in consumer electronics. Best Buy raised its full-year profit and revenue outlook following its second quarter report of a 5.4 percent increase in revenue, a figure that beat analysts’ estimates of a 2.2 percent increase. The company’s e-commerce sales spiked 31.2 percent.