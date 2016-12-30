Best Buy, Dick’s, Target and others see New Year’s as a selling opportunity

Retail News

Fortune

Most think of New Year’s Eve and January 1st as occasions for partying or kicking back to watch football, but retailers are increasingly seeing an extended holiday selling opportunity. Major chains, including Toys”R”Us, Kohl’s, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy, have publicized extended hours. Target, for example, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and January 2nd.