Best Buy delists security software tied to Russian government

Retail News
Best Buy delists security software tied to Russian governmentThe Verge 09/10/2017
Best Buy has announced it will no longer sell security software from Kaspersky Lab after concerns were raised the company could be influenced by the Kremlin. The retailer will allow consumers who purchased the software to exchange it for another product within the next 45 days. Earlier this summer, the heads of six U.S. intelligence agencies told the Senate Intelligence Committee that they would not be comfortable using the software on their computers.