Best Buy apologies for ‘big mistake’ when $40 packs of water in Houston go viral

Retail News

CNBC

Best Buy was forced to respond to accusations of price gouging in Houston when images of cases of water displayed in one of its stores and priced at over $40 were posted on Twitter. “This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday,” the retailer told CNBC via email. “As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again.”