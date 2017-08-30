Best Buy apologies for ‘big mistake’ when $40 packs of water in Houston go viral

Retail News
Best Buy apologies for ‘big mistake’ when $40 packs of water in Houston go viralCNBC 08/30/2017
Best Buy was forced to respond to accusations of price gouging in Houston when images of cases of water displayed in one of its stores and priced at over $40 were posted on Twitter. “This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday,” the retailer told CNBC via email. “As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again.”