Best Buy and Target have spent big to fight border adjustment tax

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy and Target combined have spent more on lobbying efforts, primarily to fight a border adjustment tax championed by some Republicans, in the first six months of 2017 than they did in all of last year. Best Buy spent $1.71 million, nearly twice the company’s 2016 figure. Target spent $1.48 during the first six months of the year, slightly less than it put into lobbying efforts last year.