Bass Pro Shops settles discrimination suit

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Bass Pro Shops has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged the retailer discriminated against African-Americans and Hispanics who applied for jobs at the chain. It also alleged that the company retaliated against employees who objected to its hiring practices and destroyed documents supporting the allegations. The retailer, which denied the charges in the suit, has agreed to make “good faith” efforts to increase diversity within its workforce.