Retail News

Advertising Age

More than 600 Baskin-Robbins across the U.S. are now delivering ice cream, cakes, milkshakes and sundaes to customers. The chain, which is owned by Dunkin’ Brands, has partnered with DoorDash to make deliveries using insulated containers. Baskin-Robbins decided to roll out the program after a test drove incremental sales gains for pilot stores.