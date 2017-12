Retail News

The Record/NorthJersey.com

Judy Robbins, the U.S. trustee assigned to the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy case, objects to a company plan that would pay executives up to $32 million in bonuses. “It defies logic and wisdom,” Ms. Robbins wrote, to pay “multimillion-dollar bonuses for the senior leadership of a company that began the year with employee layoffs and concludes it in the mist of the holiday season bankruptcy.”