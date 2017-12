Retail News

Business Insider

Here’s a retail list companies would prefer to rank low on (or avoid altogether). Of the 8,053 store closures of 2017 that Business Insider compiled, RadioShack and Payless took the top two spots (1,430) and (680). CVS (70) and Macy’s (68) sit about halfway down the list, and Neiman Marcus (10) sits at the bottom.