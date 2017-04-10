Baker told love is not a product ingredient

Retail News

Bloomberg

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Nashoba Brook Bakery that it may not list “love” among the ingredients on the packaging for the company’s granola. The FDA said it had bigger concerns with Nashoba’s operations including violations of the agency’s regulations related to sanitation. The brand, which sells its granola in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, has said it will comply with the FDA’s directives.