Apps find discounts for 50+-year-old consumers

Retail News

The New York Times

Senior discounts have become a misnomer as people as young as 50 are eligible for deals based on their age. A host of apps have sprung up to make sure older consumers receive their fair share of savings, including a new one — Sciddy — that alerts consumers when they have walked into a store where they are eligible for special deals. The app, which costs $7.99 on the Apple Google app stores, uses GPS technology to find offers for elders.