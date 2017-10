Retail News

New York Post

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives expects the “Series 3” version of the Apple Watch to generate a 35 percent increase in sales over the previous model. The new Apple Watch, according to Mr. Ives, has been successful in attracting new consumers to the market. He estimates that 80 percent of those buying the new model are opting to buy the more expensive version, which works independently of an iPhone.