Apple unveils rival device to Amazon’s Echo

Retail News
Apple unveils rival device to Amazon’s EchoThe Washington Post 06/06/2017
Apple’s widely anticipated HomePod voice-activated speaker will work with the tech giant’s services and provide information on news, sports scores and the weather. The device, which will cost $349, is said to boast superior sound quality to rival devices including the Amazon Echo and Google Home. In a nod to privacy, all communications on the HomePod will be encrypted. The Siri-powered speaker will ship in December.