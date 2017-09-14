Apple unveils iPhone X and Apple Watch with cellular capabilities

Retail News
Apple unveils iPhone X and Apple Watch with cellular capabilitiesThe New York Times 09/12/2017
Apple’s new iPhone X, which retails at $999, comes with OLED screen technology that is supposed to be thinner, lighter and brighter than phones using LCD tech. The iPhone X also comes with facial recognition technology Face ID that makes for more secure transactions than the Touch ID tech the company has used previously. The new Apple Watch, the company’s third generation device, is now able to work independently of an iPhone.