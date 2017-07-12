Anticipated price cuts at Whole Foods are hard to find

Retail News

NBC News

In the media frenzy following Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods, many pointed to a few immediate price cuts on items such as organic avocados as indicative of store-wide price rollbacks to come. But three months hence, new surveys can find price reductions on only a limited number of items. Commented Ken Lonyai, a New Jersey-based Whole Foods shopper and RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, “For my family, nothing has really changed as a result of Amazon’s purchase.”