Analyst says Costco’s online business is poised to take off

Costco’s shares suffered over the summer in reaction to news of the Amazon/Whole Foods deal, but at least one analyst group sees a buy sign as the wholesale club retailer’s online sales appear to finally be getting some traction. “We believe an acceleration in Costco’s online business is in early stages and could continue to support a strong comp outlook and higher valuation as the company widens its competitive moat,” wrote analyst Kelly Bania of BMO Capital Markets in a note to clients today.