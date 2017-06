Retail News

Business Insider

Amazon is kicking off its third annual Prime Day on Monday, July 10th at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The promotion will run through July 11th. The event — designed exclusively for Prime customers and, therefore a huge draw for new membership — will, according the company, offer discounts on over 100,000 items, rolling out new offers as often as every five minutes during the 30-hour run.