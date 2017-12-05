Amazon to help those who are homeless in Seattle

Retail News

The Seattle Times

Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that currently operates a shelter for the homeless in Seattle, will get new digs when the e-tail giant opens its new corporate campus in the area. Amazon, which owns the property of the current Mary’s Place and has let it operate rent free, will give the nonprofit half of one of the buildings on its new campus rent and utility-free. The space will cover six stories and house more than 200 people in 65 rooms.