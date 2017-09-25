Amazon poised to make big push into restaurant deliveries

Retail News

The Seattle Times

Amazon.com began making one-hour restaurant deliveries in Seattle in 2015 and has been expanding the service into other cities since then. Now, Amazon is partnering with Olo, a company that digital ordering and payment technology to 200 restaurant brands with about 40,000 locations around the U.S., to offer deliveries. Buca di Beppo, which runs about 90 Italian restaurants, is the first Olo customer to announce it will use Amazon to deliver orders.