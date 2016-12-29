Retail News

Amazon patents high-altitude, drone-dispatching, fulfillment center blimp

CNBC 12/29/2016

A patent awarded to Amazon last April but only made public this week describes a huge “airborne fulfillment center” that would hover above the earth at about 45,000 feet and, from its store of products, fulfill delivery orders via dispatched drones. As described in the filing, the blimp might be deployed for specific events, for example, positioned far above a football stadium and stocked with products that fans might order.

