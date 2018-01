Retail News

CNBC

Jane Elfers, president and CEO of The Children’s Place, said that a partnership with Amazon.com in 2014 has enabled the chain to operate from an offensive rather than defensive position. Ms. Elfers told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that the combination of a strong e-commerce business along with 1,000 physical locations has enabled the chain to meet the needs of its core Millennial mom customer base.