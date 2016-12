Retail News

KTLA 5

Amazon.com has joined the charitable program, Give Back Box, that allows customers to fill their empty Amazon shipping boxes with unwanted items to be sent, free of charge, to a local Goodwill. The charitable effort was founded a few years ago by Monika Wiela who first signed Newegg up for the program and later added a number of retailers, including Overstock.com, Ann Taylor and REI.