Amazon laying off corporate staff

The Seattle Times

Amazon.com is laying off corporate staff, primarily at its headquarters in Seattle, by the hundreds. The company, according to people familiar with the situation, is concentrating cuts on parts of its business that are growing more slowly or overstaffed. Amazon continues to expand staff for areas such as Amazon Web Services. It also plans to hire around 50,000 in the coming years to staff its second North American headquarters location, which has yet to be determined.