Amazon Books is selling much more than just books

Amazon has opened its second Manhattan store, this one on 34th Street at Herald Square. As with the chain’s Boston and Chicago locations, this store includes a cafe, featuring coffee by Stumptown and a selection of pastries and snacks. Amazon is apparently doing some merchandising experimentation as well, offering a variety of related and barely-related products in the bookstore. Some you would expect, such as Amazon Echo devices. Others are a bit curious, like the guitar-shaped ice cube trays, drink tumblers and Wonder Woman alarm clocks, made by Lego.