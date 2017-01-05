Amazon benefits from opening stores

Retail News
Amazon benefits from opening storesThe Associate Press/The Denver Post 04/30/2017
Amazon.com’s CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts on an earnings call last week that the company was pleased with the performance of its physical store locations while not sharing actual results. The stores give Amazon a variety of benefits including providing a showcase for its growing electronic gadget business; reducing expenses on campuses through centralized pickup locations; increasing brand loyalty, and testing retail technology that it may one day license to others.