Almost all of America shops at Walmart

Retail News

CNBC

Roughly 95 percent of U.S. consumers shopped at a Walmart store or on its website in 2016, according to new research from The NPD Group’s Checkout Tracking Service. McDonald’s at 89 percent and Target at 84 percent were next on the list of most frequently shopped retailers and restaurants. While Amazon.com accounted for more than half of all online spending in the U.S. last year, only 42 percent of consumers made a purchase from the company.