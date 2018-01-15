Alibaba’s technology beats humans in reading test

Retail News

ZD Net

Alibaba’s research unit used its deep neural network model to take the Stanford Question Answering Dataset and scored higher than human counterparts. The technology is the underlying programming that Alibaba used to respond to customer inquiries during the Singles Day shopping event last year. In achieving a score of 82.44 on the globally-recognized test, Alibaba outdid attempts by Google, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, Tel-Aviv University and other universities and research institutes.