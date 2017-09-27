Alibaba to invest massively in aggressive overseas expansion

Retail News

Fortune

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has been on an expansion tear, spreading its e-commerce channels to Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. Now, the company has revealed plans to greatly step up its overseas efforts by investing the equivalent of $15.12 billion over five years to build out a global logistics network while taking control of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, a joint venture of top Chinese logistics firms valued at about $20 billion.