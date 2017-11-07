Alexa steers customers to products offering Prime deliveries

Retail News

Adweek

Researchers at L2 purchased more than 450 products ordered using an Amazon Echo device. They found that responses to keyword queries produced results that more often than not suggested ordering items available for delivery in two days or fewer to Amazon Prime members. Amazon’s Alexa devices hold a 70 percent share of the voice-activated speaker market, according to eMarketer. Google, which has just under 24 percent of the market, is a distant second.