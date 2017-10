Retail News

Albertsons reported a 19 percent increase in sales connected to home deliveries of online orders in the most recent quarter. The grocer, which will soon reach about 1,000 stores that make home deliveries, also announced it will expand click-and-collect services to 80 stores by the end of the current fiscal year. It expects to offer click-and-collect at 200 locations by the end of the next fiscal year.