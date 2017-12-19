Again, Apple AirPods are in short supply for the holidays

Retail News

TechCrunch

Apple ran into supply shortages when the company first introduced its immediately-popular wireless earbuds in October of 2016. At the time, the company said it needed “a little more time” to ramp up production. Considering Apple’s energetic marketing efforts to push AirPods for the 2017 holiday season, one would think they had their supplies in order, but TechCrunch’s survey of major retailers shows the items sold out again this year, including from Apple.