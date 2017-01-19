Advertisers pulling back from risky digital and social platforms

Retail News

Advertising Age

Concerns about fake news and unreliable metrics has half of all advertisers saying they will back away from digital and social sites they consider to be risky, according to a survey released by Advertiser Perceptions. Two-thirds of respondents advertising on Facebook said they are questioning their investment on the social site and 40 percent plan to independently audit its audience and ad delivery. Forty percent said they are planning to spend more with Facebook and Google in 2017 than they did last year.