Administration to issue new autonomous vehicle guidelines this summer

Administration to issue new autonomous vehicle guidelines this summerU.S. News & World Report 01/14/2018
Speaking at an auto show in Detroit, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said that the agency is working on revising regulations that govern the operation of self-driving cars and will reveal the new rules this summer. Ms. Chao added that the regulations would also answer questions about “the safe integration of autonomous technology for motor carriers, transit, trucks, infrastructure and other modes.”