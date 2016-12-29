Activist investor pushes for sale of Kate Spade & Co.

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Caerus Investors revealed last month that the activist fund had taken a small stake in the luxury handbag and apparel maker Kate Spade & Co. The firm criticized the company’s management and pointed out its poor performance on Wall Street since 2014. “We believe the best path for enhancing shareholder value is to pursue a sale of the company,” the firm wrote in a letter to the company. According to people close to the situation, Kate Spade is currently working with an investment bank to seek a buyer, possibly a retailer.