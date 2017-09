Retail News

The Columbus Dispatch

Scott Lipesky has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer for Abercrombie & Fitch. Mr. Lipesky, who joins the retailer from American Signature home furnishings, is in his second stint with the company. He previously served nine years as CFO of Hollister. He is replacing Joanne Crevoiserat, who was promoted to chief operation officer in February.