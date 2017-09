Retail News

Toys “R” Us is the latest in a long line of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Others included The Limited, Wet Seal, Easter Outfitters, BCBG Max Azria, Vanity, hhgregg, RadioShack, Gordmans, Gander Mountain, Payless ShoeSource, Rue21, Gymboree, Cornerstone Apparel, True Religion, Alfred Angelo, Perfumania, Vitamin World and Aerosoles.