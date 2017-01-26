‘1984’ tops Amazon’s best-seller list

Retail News

The New York Times

Penguin USA, the publisher of the novel “1984” written by George Orwell, said it saw a big jump in sales of the novel about a dystopian future last weekend. The increase became evident to the publisher after Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to Donald Trump, cited the administration’s use of “alternate facts” in a televised interview to support the President’s false claim that his inauguration attracted the “largest audience ever.”